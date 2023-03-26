Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 206,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 122,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $4.47 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.28%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

