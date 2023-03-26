Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.7 %

HZNP opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

