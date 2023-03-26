Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 553.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of LPLA opened at $192.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.55. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

