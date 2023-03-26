Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

SIGI opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

