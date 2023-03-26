Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 233,580 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 222,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Service Co. International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 214,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.