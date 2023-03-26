Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

