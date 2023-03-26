Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

