Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.
Polaris Trading Up 0.9 %
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.
