Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,687,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,468,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after buying an additional 1,177,443 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.