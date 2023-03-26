Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 18.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.