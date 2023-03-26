Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 407,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 50,663 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 37,199 shares of company stock worth $179,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

8X8 Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

