Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:VUSB opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
