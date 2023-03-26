Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,847 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Up 4.3 %

MAC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.