Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,900 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wipro by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Wipro by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 745,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 578,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Wipro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 642,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.41 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

