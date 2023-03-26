Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,147 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 2.4 %

Haleon stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 364 ($4.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

