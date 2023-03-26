Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,834 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after buying an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

