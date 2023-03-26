Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,590 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

