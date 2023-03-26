Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,503 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Up 4.0 %

EVRG stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.