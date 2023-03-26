Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sabre by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 861,574 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,927,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Sabre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,226,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

SABR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.84. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.