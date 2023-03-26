Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

