Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.70 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

