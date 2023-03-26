Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,559 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 398.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Foot Locker by 359.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,581 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 233,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

