Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.50.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

