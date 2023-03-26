Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.53. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

