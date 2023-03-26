Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CR. UBS Group lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $105.69 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

