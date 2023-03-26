Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DISH Network by 580.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.