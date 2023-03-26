Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.
Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
