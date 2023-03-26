Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

