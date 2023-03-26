Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Redwood Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Redwood Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $728.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

