Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. grew its position in Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Textron Price Performance
Textron stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11.
Textron Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
