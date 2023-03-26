Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 675,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $73.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

