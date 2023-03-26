Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,486,000 after purchasing an additional 574,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 254,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Bank System Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBU. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

