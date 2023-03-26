Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €51.46 ($55.33) and last traded at €52.06 ($55.98). Approximately 1,064,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.67 ($56.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.82.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

