Comparing Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) & Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -40.14% -30.08% -22.29% Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cue Health presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.34%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Volatility and Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and Standard BioTools’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $474.17 million 0.60 -$194.06 million ($1.31) -1.44 Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.67 -$190.10 million ($2.44) -0.85

Standard BioTools has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cue Health beats Standard BioTools on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.