Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $42,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $3,006,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 62.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

