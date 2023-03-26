Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 4.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.41. 1,700,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,423,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Specifically, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

