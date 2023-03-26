Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

