Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 32,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

