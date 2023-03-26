Contrasting UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UDR and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UDR
|0
|7
|8
|0
|2.53
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
UDR presently has a consensus price target of $47.87, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than UDR.
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UDR and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UDR
|$1.52 billion
|8.40
|$86.92 million
|$0.25
|154.80
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.59
|29.50
UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares UDR and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UDR
|5.73%
|2.66%
|0.92%
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
92.1% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
UDR beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About UDR
UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.