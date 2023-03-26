Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $8,563,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $87.50 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

