Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

