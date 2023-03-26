Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.