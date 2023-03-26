Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $738.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

