Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of Cronos Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cronos Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.