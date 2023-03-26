Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CMI stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

