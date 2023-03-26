Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 473.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $576.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Articles

