CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

