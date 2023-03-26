Czech National Bank Acquires 541 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,866,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.
FirstEnergy Trading Up 3.8 %
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
