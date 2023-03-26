Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

