Czech National Bank Buys 185 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

