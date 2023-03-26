Czech National Bank Buys 25,307 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

